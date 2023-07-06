PrepInsta promotes Ashish Mishra as chief growth officer.

PrepInsta, an ed-tech brand has announced the promotion of Ashish Mishra to the role of chief growth officer. Mishra has been a part of the PrepInsta for the past four years, joining in June 2019 as a content developer and progressing to the position of content development manager in 2021. The company claims that Ashish’s leadership at PrepInsta led to a remarkable surge in organic traffic, with an 80% increase, according to an official release.

As the chief growth officer, Ashish will be responsible for overseeing the organic flow of the website and optimising its SEO performance. He will lead a team of growth associates and managers, collaborating to enhance the user experience and generate innovative ideas for website optimisation. Ashish will also have the role of supervising content management, ensuring the highest quality standards are met. Leveraging his expertise in understanding Google algorithms, he will strive to improve page rankings and enhance the website’s visibility in search results, the release mentioned.

Moreover, his efforts resulted in a notable 54% increase in organic sales, expanding the website’s user base and solidifying its position as a leading platform in the industry. “As Chief Growth Officer, Ashish will steer our expansion endeavours, infusing them with his visionary thinking and strategic prowess. With Ashish at the helm, we are confident that PrepInsta’s growth trajectory will soar to unprecedented heights, making us the undisputed leader in placement preparation and upskilling, Aashay Mishra, co-founder, COO, PrepInsta, said.

Furthermore, Ashish is actively engaged in expanding the range of courses available on PrepInsta Prime, going beyond STEM branches. “The collaborative environment, the shared passion for education, and the amazing team make every day feel like a family reunion. I’m truly fortunate to be a part of this incredible community that nurtures growth, both personally and professionally,” Ashish Mishra stated.