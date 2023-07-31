PrepInsta promotes Anmol Bhatnagar as head of institutional partnerships

PrepInsta, an ed-tech brand has promoted Anmol Bhatnagar to the position of head of institutional partnerships. Anmol has been a part of the PrepInsta team since July 2022, contributing to the company’s growth and success as the regional head of partnerships. Anmol, in his role as the head of institutional partnerships, will lead the charge in driving the growth of B2B collaborations for PrepInsta. With his network and experience, he will concentrate on nurturing strong relationships with colleges in the Delhi NCR region, as well as in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Notably, Anmol has a proven track record of securing partnerships with more than 20 colleges during his time at PrepInsta, according to an official release.

Anmol is a graduate with a degree in BBA.LLB from the College of Law And Legal Studies, Teerthanker Mahaveer University. His professional journey began as a Certified Legal Intern at the Karkarduma District Court. Later, he demonstrated his skills and capabilities as a Senior Business Development Associate at both SwifLearn Incassible Technology and UpGRAD, the release mentioned.



“Anmol has consistently showcased his talent and dedication to securing valuable collaborations. His strong educational foundation, combined with his passion for building strategic alliances, makes him a valuable asset to PrepInsta’s mission of connecting colleges with exceptional placement opportunities,” Manish Agarwal, PrepInsta, said.

Anmol’s aims to triple the B2B revenue within the current financial year, emphasising the importance of fostering strong and impactful partnerships in the Ed-tech sector. “ Our goal is to revolutionise the educational landscape by creating innovative pathways for students. Through these strategic partnerships, we aim to bridge the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in their careers. As I embark on this new chapter, I am grateful to my mentors, well-wishers, and the entire PrepInsta team for their unwavering support,” Anmol Bhatnagar, head of institutional partnerships, PrepInsta, said.