PrepInsta partners with over 300 colleges; aims to provide placement, upskilling courses.

PrepInsta,an ed-tech brand has partnered with over 300 colleges to offer its sought after placement and upskilling courses. PrepInsta’s collaborative endeavors have attracted academic institutions including, GITAM, GTBIT, SNS, KL University, and KRGI. These colleges have recognised the value of PrepInsta’s courses in providing their students with a competitive edge in the job market, according to an official release.

PrepInsta has established a presence in several major cities, such as Bangalore, Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, Trichy, Mangalagiri (AP), and Indore, through its collaborative ventures with academic institutions. The ed-tech platform intends to bolster its outreach further in the coming months by partnering with additional colleges and expanding its operations to untapped regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai, the release mentioned.

“Cultivating a dynamic and future-ready workforce requires a robust upskilling ecosystem that resonates with the needs of the industry. PrepInsta’s innovative OTT subscription model, coupled with our strategic partnerships with academic institutions and industry leaders, is revolutionizing the way students learn and prepare for the job market,” Manish Agarwal, co-founder, CMO, PrepInsta, said.

PrepInsta claims to offer an OTT subscription model, granting students access to over 200 courses in various fields such as placement preparation, coding, AI/ML, cybersecurity, and more. Recent additions to the Prime module include FAANG placement prep, web development, data analytics, Power BI, and Salesforce, keeping up with market trends, the release noted.

Moreover, PrepInsta facilitates internships in diverse domains, providing students with industry-specific skills and an edge in their careers. Collaborating with CoCubes for assessment exams further enhances the platform’s holistic placement policy. PrepInsta’s future plans involve doubling its partnerships with academic institutions, reinforcing its commitment to advanced education and realizing students’ professional aspirations, it added.

