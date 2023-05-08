PrepInsta partners with GITAM Visakhapatnam; aims to prepare next-gen engineers.

PrepInsta, an ed-tech platform, has entered into a partnership with Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management (GITAM), Visakhapatnam. The primary objective of this collaboration is to equip the upcoming generation of engineers with job-ready skills. Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), cementing their long-term commitment to each other until 2024, according to an official release.

Through the alliance between PrepInsta and GITAM, over 2500 engineering students have been brought on board with the common goal of enhancing their employability through placement preparation courses. This will help them secure job opportunities with their desired companies. As part of this partnership, GITAM will benefit from a single point of contact (POC) for training and placement preparations, which will provide significant advantages, the release mentioned..

“With our innovative learning solutions and personalised support, we intend not only to help GITAM students succeed in their chosen fields but also to make them a medium to foster a meaningful impact on the educational landscape in India. As this partnership marks an important step towards addressing the skill gap in the engineering industry, we hope that it will inspire other engineering institutions to work with us towards a common goal of empowering the next generation of engineers with industry-ready knowledge,” Manish Agarwal, co-founder, CMO, PrepInsta, said.

PrepInsta intends to address the skills gap among prospective students at the GITAM Visakhapatnam campus by providing courses such as ML/AI, Power BI, and Cybersecurity. These courses aim to help students acquire the necessary skills to succeed in their professional careers. Students from GITAM will also be granted exclusive access to PrepInsta’s website, which will aid them in their preparation for job placements with product-based companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and service-based companies like Wipro, Cognizant, Infosys, etc, it added.

