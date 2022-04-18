PrepInsta launches PrepInsta Prime, an OTT learning platform

Ed-tech startup PrepInsta has launched a new platform PrepInsta Prime, which is based on the OTT format enabling learning material and techniques for college students and working professionals. The array of courses available on the platform will include upskilling programmes including- upskilling courses, coding courses, placement preparation courses, and others to widen the scope of job opportunities for the aspirant.

The subscriptions for the students are available starting from Rs 2,499 for three months to Rs 6,499 for 48 months.



“We aim to democratise learning where a learner should get access to quality education at affordable prices with PrepInsta Prime subscription. Students should not sacrifice learning outcomes and should have access to and explore all skills, technologies and job opportunities in the new digital world,” Atulya Kaushik, CEO and co-founder, PrepInsta said.



PrepInsta prime shall offer over 150 courses under a single subscription plan. The subscription includes upskilling courses like – AI/ Machine Learning, Cyber Security, coding courses in C/C++, Python, DSA, Competitive coding. The platform also provides company-specific micro-courses for brands like Amazon, TCS, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and others.



“We target upskilling around 100K learners by the end of 2022. Additionally, PrepInsta prime shall continue adding new courses in sync with the market demand. By the end of the current calendar year, we plan to have at least 300 courses on its portfolio, “Manish Agarwal, chief marketing officer, PrepInsta, added.



