PrepInsta claims to have surpasses more than 20,000 student placements in Tamil Nadu.

PrepInsta, an ed-tech brand has announced surpassing a milestone of more than 20,000 student placements from Tamil Nadu state. It has resulted in forging strategic partnerships with more than 10 universities in the region. The average placement rates of these universities have witnessed a substantial 40% increase. Consequently, the platform claims that its students are now securing coveted positions with firms, often earning packages higher than the industry standard, according to an official release.

Aviral Pulast, a PrepInsta subscriber from VIT Chennai, exemplifies success with a Rs 17 lakh per annum position at John Deere India Pvt Ltd.

“Seeing them secure coveted positions in renowned firms with substantial packages is a testament to the power of modern education. With unwavering dedication, these students have honed their skills and embraced cutting-edge knowledge, making a lasting impact in the professional world. We hope to further narrow down the gap between companies’ expectations and students’ skillset,” Atulya Kaushik, co-founder, CEO, PrepInsta, said.