PrepInsta appoints Kedar Kashikar as regional head of partnerships.

PrepInsta, an ed-tech brand, has appointed Kedar Kashikar as the regional head of partnerships. Boasting a career spanning over 13 years, Kashikar has solidified his reputation as an authority in sales, specialising in digital content, e-journals, databases and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for organisations within the publishing and information services industry. Kashikar has pursued a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from SGVU University and a Bachelors of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Shivaaji University, according to an official release.

In his new role, Kashikar will assume a crucial position in establishing and nurturing relationships with colleges throughout India. Leveraging his expertise and industry insights, PrepInsta aims to form robust partnerships and enhance B2B engagement by onboarding colleges from all tiers. With a specific focus on the regions of Maharashtra and Gujarat, Kashikar’s primary objective is to expand PrepInsta’s reach and presence, the release mentioned.

“With a shared vision of transforming the landscape of placement preparation, I am eager to foster meaningful connections and strategic collaborations that will unlock new opportunities for students and propel PrepInsta’s growth. Together, we will create a powerful ecosystem where knowledge meets innovation, empowering aspiring professionals across the nation to conquer their career ambitions,” Kashikar said.