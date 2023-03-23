PrepInsta aims to clock 500% jump in revenue this fiscal

PrepInsta, a Noida based ed-tech startup aims 500% jump in revenue this fiscal. The firm has closed FY22 with over 4.7 crore in gross revenue, according to an official release. The startup claims that it is only one of the few Ed-tech brands that has been making a net profit from the first year of operations that began in 2020.

In the calendar year 2022, the Ed-tech brand successfully demonstrated a placement record of over 20,000 students in the month of October, with students securing jobs in its partner companies, the release stated. “ The only investment in the business has been Rs.99 which was to buy the domain. Since then, the business has generated profits to fuel its growth. Today we are a team of 200+ folks spread over our three offices in Noida, Bengaluru and Pune. We witnessed strong growth and will continue to invest back into the business and we hope to cross 100 Crores revenue in the next 18 months,” Atulya Kaushik, co-founder, CEO, PrepInsta, said.

Furthermore, providing students with the placement opportunities, PrepInsta also provides students with internship opportunities across multiple sectors as part of its placement policy, the release mentioned. PrepInsta, for instance, has partnered with TCS to provide students with TCS iON RIO remote internships. Students have been able to gain much-needed industry skills and knowledge through such internships, keeping them one step ahead in their professions, it added.