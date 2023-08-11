PrepInsta aims for 2.25 lakh student placements in FY 23-24.

PrepInsta, a placement preparation and ed-tech brand, has announced its placement targets with a goal to place over 2.25 lakh students by March 2024. In the academic year 2022-23, PrepInsta claims to have placed more than 1.5 lakh students in firms like TCS and Accenture. The prime locations for placements were Bangalore and Hyderabad. Impressively, the highest package secured stood at an astounding 47 LPA, while the average package reached a commendable 8.2 LPA, according to an official release.

Enrolled students can enter to a collection of more than 200 courses, covering a range of subjects such as preparation for job placements, Full Stack Development, AI/machine learning, cybersecurity, coding in C/C++, competitive coding, ethical hacking, Python, DSA and various other essential avenues for upskilling. PrepInsta has recently broadened its Prime module to include a variety of fresh courses. These new additions encompass FAANG placement preparation, placement guidance for service-based companies, web development, data analytics, Power BI and Salesforce, among others, the release mentioned.

“Our goal of placing over 2.25 lakh students by March 2024 underscores our unwavering commitment to shaping the careers of young talents and bridging the gap between education and industry. With our diverse array of courses and internship opportunities, we are poised to empower students with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in today’s competitive job market,” Aashay Mishra, co-founder, COO, PrepInsta, said.

Furthermore, PrepInsta claims to offer diverse internships to its students, partnering with CoCubes for the CoCubes Assessment. Through this partnership the brand aims to equip students with industry skills, enhancing their edge in interviews with top multinational companies, as per the release.