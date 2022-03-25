Preparing for JEE Mains 2022? Here’s the strategy you should follow to ace your exam!

The exam which was previously supposed to be held from April 16, will now begin from April 21 and conclude till May 4. So now, the revised dates are – April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4

The next 30 days from today are going to be critical for students who will be appearing for Session I exams of JEE Main 2022. The exam which was previously supposed to be held from April 16, will now begin from April 21 and conclude till May 4. So now, the revised dates are – April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4. Students had been demanding a change of dates as their board exams and engineering exams were clashing. It is now time for them to prepare for the exam by doing repeated revisions and taking mock tests. Saurabh Kumar, Chief Academic Officer, Vidyamandir Classes, explains to The Indian Express how students can plan their schedules and analyse their performance of mock tests for better scores.”

Practice more mock tests

The most obvious approach is to take more and more practice/mock tests as they not only make you confident but also help you in finishing your paper in a timely manner. Solving NCERT is not enough to solve conceptual questions asked in entrance exams. It is going to be easier to crack each exam if you are familiar with the pattern.

Phase-wise approach to revision

Kumar asks to divide the remaining days into three phases, 10 days each so that the full syllabus is revised. Phase 1: Create a subject-by-subject plan and identify the chapters you are weak at. This time is to comprehend and fill up the gaps in the preparation.

Phase 2: Take these 10 days to appear for mock tests. Analyze each paper to identify the errors so that they do not reoccur in the actual exam.

Phase 3: Analyse your preparation in comparison to the requirements of the Board and Entrance Exam. Make a chapter-by-chapter or concept-by-concept revision strategy.

Prepare for both JEE Advanced and JEE Mains

Many students think that preparing for JEE Advanced exams is going to be sufficient for Mains as well. But this approach is entirely wrong. In fact, students need to cover additional topics for JEE Mains. So giving JEE Mains based on JEE Advanced preparations is not advisable.

Cover important topics

Previous year’s statistics say 45 percent of questions were from Class 11 and 55 percent from the class 12 syllabus. Questions were asked by combining concepts from multiple subjects. The number of questions in the objective paper was higher.

Mathematics: Focus on the topics like – Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Progression series, Statistics, Probability, Complex Numbers, Vectors, Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Matrices in Algebra; Functions, Limits, Continuity, and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus. Complete as many high-quality questions as possible. The idea is to practice to excel, build confidence and self-assurance.

Physics: Focus on topics – Waves & Sound, Thermodynamics, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Kinematics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Fluids, Heat, Gravitation, Optics & Modern Physics. Clear your concepts and practice quality problems.

Chemistry: Focus on topics- Organic Chemistry, Mole Concept in Physical Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Chemical & Ionic Equilibrium, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry.Study the NCERT textbook for Inorganic Chemistry establishes all of your fundamental concepts before beginning to practice Organic Chemistry.

Last-minute strategy

You need to improve your problem-solving skills while acing time management skills. Solve previous years’ JEE Mains papers to improve your reasoning and analytic ability, and check sample papers to make yourself prepared for the kind of questions that might be asked.