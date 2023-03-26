Preparation tips for NEET 2023 in remaining 45 days

By Saurabh Kumar

NEET is one of India’s toughest and highly competitive entrance exam which is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This year NEET Exam is scheduled to be held on 7th May. NEET is the only exam which serves as the gateway for students to enter in country’s top medical colleges and institutions. Students prepare really hard making tremendous efforts to crack and despite of lakhs of students giving the NEET exam, unfortunately only a few of them gets admission in institutions of their choices.

Any aspirant willing to put in the extra efforts can succeed in NEET 2023 with a practical strategy and study plan, as well as the proper mentoring. Now with approximately 45 days left for the exam, it is high time for the candidates to gear up and push their preparations for cracking the entrance exam.

To crack and qualify for a medical seat in top college or institution, aspirants must have a well-thought-out strategy. Rigorous Preparation and smart execution are necessary before to crack such difficult exam with a good rank.

Exam Pattern

The paper is divided in three sections – Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology). Students will get 4 marks for each correct answer while 1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Both the physics and the chemistry sections will have a total of 50 questions each out of which 45 questions from each subject are mandatory to attempt whereas the biology section will have a total of 100 questions out of which the aspirant needs to answer 90.

The exam will be of 3 hours and 20 minutes and a total of 200 questions will appear, out of which candidates will have to attempt 180 questions, with the total marks being 720.

Preparation Tips for Aspirants

Prioritize and focus more on NCERT syllabus –NCERT covers a major portion of the NEET syllabus and serves as the foundation of the exam. NCERT books should be the primary study material as it will give aspirants an upper edge over peers, and can help in understanding the fundamentals and concepts clearly. Practice more and more Mock papers- Practice as many mock examinations as possible since they not only offer an overall assessment of your preparation, but also let you examine your mistakes, weaknesses, topics and subjects, along with well time management. Make your own short notes and revise them – It is advised that aspirants should make their self-wriiten short notes which will help in better revision in these last days. While revising students can take a quick glance of their notes especially for numerical/ formulas involved in physics resulting in better retention. Focus more on topics that are important and carry High Weightage : Concentrate on the most important topics that have a higher weightage in the exam, since it is critical for every applicant to understand which questions to answer first in order to obtain the highest possible marks. Give these Topics considerable attention and comprehensive revision. Effective and Efficient time management – Make a practical timetable and provide enough time for each topic and revision. Managing the time in the remaining days for preparation may be beneficial in boosting your speed and accuracy on exam day.

A smart approach and excellent time management are essential for achieving a good rank in such difficult competitive exams such as NEET UG. Aspirants should aim to maximize their time by properly going through the syllabus, maintaining speed and accuracy, and maintaining the quality of their answers to each question. It is also critical to identify and rectify weak points by practicing and obtaining guidance from teachers. Aspirants can improve their chances of scoring well in the test and obtaining a better rank by considering these factors.

The author is chief academic officer, Vidyamandir Classes.