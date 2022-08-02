Preparation Strategies to Ace UPSC CAPF STAGE – 1 Exam

By Asst. Commandant Dr. Prashant Japgtap,

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) is conducted once every year by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This national-level examination is aimed at recruiting young people for the rank of Assistant Commandant in the Central Armed Police Forces. The examination has been scheduled for 7th August 2022.

The UPSC CAPF selection process takes place in three phases:

Stage 1 – Written examination

Stage 2 – Medical Test

Stage 3 – Personal Interview

The written exam forms the Stage -1 of the CAPF selection process, the examination comprises 2 papers, namely Paper I and Paper II. Paper I consists of multiple-choice questions on general ability and intelligence whereas Paper II is more descriptive with questions from General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension.

Here are a few tips that can help Learners excel in the UPSC CAPF Stage 1 – exam:

Prepare for Paper 1 from Notes or Study Material – To ace Paper I, candidates must make comprehensive notes. For example, logical reasoning and quantitative aptitude carry more marks and must be studied thoroughly. Aspirants must focus on brushing up on their knowledge of General Science, Polity, Geography, and Environment. Along with this, special attention needs to be paid to the Constitution of India as well, as there will be many direct questions based on it.

Choose the Right Preparation Material – Every aspirant must focus on NCERT books after which they can go for additional reading materials and other referred books. The relevance of books is crucial while revising. Hence, one must follow the right books while preparing.

Read up on Current Affairs – Those preparing for the UPSC CAPF exam must be at the top of the latest events happening in the country. Candidates must regularly read newspapers, magazines, and periodicals and watch daily news updates that will help strengthen their knowledge for this section.

Practice for Paper 2 – As Paper II is more descriptive, it is recommended for candidates to practice writing answers as the Paper mainly consists of essays, reports, and arguments. An essay topic can range from polity to general knowledge for which candidates must be up to date with all recent events in the country. It is important for aspirants to memorize dates, patterns, and statistical data of different occurrences in order to ensure their essays are factually accurate, informative, and well-written.

Practice Previous Year Question Papers – The most effective strategy for candidates to improve their speed during the exam is practicing mock question papers. Additionally, by attempting CAPF’s previous year’s question papers, one can be familiar with the test paper’s format and the type of questions asked.

Maintain Health & Wellbeing – It is crucial that candidates do not neglect their health and well-being. It’s essential that one takes proper rest of at least 7-8 hours, eat well and plan a study schedule that is followed diligently. They should follow a healthy lifestyle as it leads to better performance and concentration during the exam.

(The author is Educator at Unacademy and a former officer of the Central Industrial Security Force. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)