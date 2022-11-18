Pramod Kumar Mishra appointed as VC of Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya

Professor (retired) Pramod Kumar Mishra has been appointed as vice chancellor (VC) of the Jabalpur-based Jawaharlal Nehru Krishi Vishwavidyalaya (JNKVV). The appointment was made by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel.

According to an official release, Mishra is the father-in-law of state BJP chief V D Sharma. Incidentally, Sharma’s wife is an assistant professor at a college under the JNKVV.

MP Congress Media Cell Chairman K K Mishra said the BJP and RSS were saffronizing and politicizing educational institutions. Such “political appointments” would be scrapped if the Congress came to power in MP next year, he added.

When contacted, Mishra, the new VC, told PTI that his priority would be to increase financial resources of the university. He would comment on other issues after studying them, he said.

BJP leader Deepak Vijayavargiya said appointments are made on merit in BJP-ruled states and the Congress was levelling baseless allegations.

With inputs from PTI

