Pradhan says Singaporean, Indian varsities must work together.

Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said that Singaporean and Indian universities can partner in the areas of artificial intelligence, fintech, sustainability and climate action for leveraging global opportunities as well as for the welfare of both the countries.

Speaking at the Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Tuesday — the country’s second-oldest and second-largest university — the minister stressed that 21st century is going to be India’s century. “World-class global universities, like the NTU, and Indian universities must collaborate and deepen their engagement to create new models to inspire the 21st century,” he said.Pradhan also met the Singapore Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, and stressed upon taking the multifaceted bilateral cooperation in skill development and education to greater heights. “India and Singapore share strong historical, cultural and civilisational links.

Our friendship is rooted in reciprocity, mutual trust and respect. Scaling up partnerships in knowledge, skills and frontier areas will add new dimensions to our long-standing friendship,” he said.Pradhan later visited Institute of Technical Education Singapore, a post-secondary institution.While Singapore — an island country and city-state in maritime Southeast Asia — has just six local autonomous universities, most of them punch above their size and weight.

The oldest, National University of Singapore (NUS), for instance, was ranked 11th best in the world by the QS World University Rankings 2023 and 19th best by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023. Similarly, the NTU was ranked 19th by the QS World University Rankings 2023 and 36th by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2023.In addition, some of the best international universities have set up campuses in Singapore, including INSEAD, ESSEC Business School, King’s College London, University of Nottingham, and SP Jain School of Global Management.

