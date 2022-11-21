Pradhan participates in consultation on NCrF draft, says it will pave way for $5 trillion economy

Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday participated in the stakeholders’ consultation on draft National Credit Framework (NCrF) at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said that National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisages universalisation of credit framework for removing barriers between knowledge, skills and employability, establishing a credit accumulation and transfer system for all kinds of learning for ensuring seamless mobility between learning and skilling pathways.

He further said that to reap demographic dividend we have to provide a level playing field and equal opportunities to all. This can only be achieved by recognising, accounting and formalizing all kinds of conventional, unconventional and experiential knowledge repositories.

The Minister stated that NCrF will provide us with an opportunity to recognize applied aspects of knowledge and skills. It will also create new possibilities for lifelong learning anf skilling. NCrF will boost per capita productivity, empower all and lay a strong foundation for India to lead this century, he further added.

Furthermore, Pradhan underlined that National Credit Framework will be a key for enhancing the economic convertibility of education, bringing a vast majority of our population under the fold of formal education and skilling, achieving GER targets and accelerating India’s march towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

Also Read: CM Khattar approves proposal to set up IIT Delhi’s extension campus in Haryana

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn