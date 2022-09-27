Pradhan calls for knowledge network through synergy between Indian and global institutions

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development has participated and addressed the Inaugural Session of the International Conclave on “Digital Transformation and Internationalisation of Higher Education” organised by the Deakin University in association with TCS in Delhi, on September 27, 2022.

Pradhan was joined with Ian Martin, vice chancellor, Deakin University, Subramaniam Ramadorai, C Rajkumar, founding vice chancellor, OP Jindal University, Mathew Johnston and other thought leaders from India and Australia in the conclave.

According to the minister, India and Australia share a long relationship based on shared values. “Our partnership in the education and skill sectors is going from strength to strength. India aspires to lead the Industrial Revolution 4.0. India-Australia partnership can play a major role in this journey,” he said.

Pradhan further added that knowledge is a critical pillar of any civilisation. Indian civilisation has always been knowledge-based and knowledge-driven. “Taking this forward, India is implementing NEP 2020. Challenge today is educating and skilling the vast population in the 15-25 age group,” the minister said.

Furthermore, he added that “Digital Lifestyle” is taking shape in India. “From indigenous 5G by the end of 2023 to world leadership in digital payments, upcoming digital university and networking all villages with high-speed internet, India’s digitisation is creating new opportunities,” he added.

