Practically: An app that helps students crack entrance exams

“Our learning packages, which include a combination of videos, simulations, augmented reality and assessment questions, are designed to enhance learning in a fun way,” she said.

Practically, the experiential learning app designed to increase retention in STEM learning amongst students of classes 6 to 12, has been recognised at the TiEcon 2021 as one of the top-50 leading edge start-ups. This decade-old awards competition is an initiative of TiEcon, the world’s largest conference for tech entrepreneurs. Practically said it got recognised for its highly animated 3D videos, simulations and AR/VR experiences.

“We are honoured to be selected as a TiE50 2021 winner for our focus on bringing learning alive with the help of new-age, immersive technologies, and reshaping the way the world learns. We were chosen from hundreds of applicants in every technology sector globally, which is further validation of our technology and market opportunity,” said Charu Noheria, co-founder and COO of Practically, the e-learning app founded in 2018.

Noheria added that while anybody who wants to learn mathematics and science concepts can benefit from Practically, its target market is students from grades 6th to 12th, and those preparing for IIT-JEE/NEET foundation courses, IIT-JEE, NEET, Olympiads and NTSE. “Our learning packages, which include a combination of videos, simulations, augmented reality and assessment questions, are designed to enhance learning in a fun and engaging manner,” she said.

For those preparing for entrance examinations, Noheria said Practically has about 6 lakh questions in its question-bank, and offers unlimited standardised testing for almost all competitive exams. On the app, questions are divided into multiple levels of complexity to assess a student’s areas of strength and weaknesses, and there is a testing engine powered by artificial intelligence that auto generates question papers based on the exam pattern. Noheria added that videos on Practically are bite-sized capsules of information, aimed at increasing retention and keeping students engaged. “As of now, more than 3,30,000 students, 200-plus schools and 18,000 teachers across India and the Middle East have accessed the content on Practically.”

Practically also offers the School Solution, a B2B2C offering, which gives schools and teachers access to the Practically teacher app for free.

Investors in Practically include Exfinity Venture Partners, Yournest Venture Capital and IDFC Parampara.