Power up your creativity with technology

By Emanuel Maia

Steve Jobs once said, “The best way to create value in the 21st century is to connect creativity with technology.” Every young learner needs creativity today as it helps in visualizing things that don’t exist and making them real for the ‘greater good’ in the world. It not only enables us to recreate our past and shape the present but also build a future of our choice. Today’s world is increasingly becoming competitive in a digitized environment, giving creativity a pivotal moment. Evolving technology has opened a new window of opportunities and changed how ideas are brought to life, spurring a movement for how creative tools are utilized. To sustain a competitive advantage in any creative field, it’s necessary for aspirants to have a hands-on experience in the technology-driven tools which help students express their creativity, produce new and valuable ideas, and most significantly, innovate their implementation.

Technology has allowed students to explore their creativity, collaborate, make connections, communicate and produce innovative products and services. Digital technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR), and Internet of Things (IoT) are reshaping how people live, learn, work, and generate ideas. These innovations bridge the gap between supply (of services or products) and consumer demand.

Problem-solving and innovating with software

Moving towards digital enhancement, creative institutions should be able to guide and train students to collaborate and interact with digital technologies to generate futuristic and problem-solving ideas. As a part of everyday learning, they must use software and tools that help them communicate and extend creativity in a professional environment. The multidisciplinary thinking process and educational technology are critical in connecting these elements. The solutions that emerge can, in turn, open the door to creative applications at all levels, contributing to solving current problems. Using the right tools can multiply creativity exponentially and develop unique work. In product design, furniture design, and jewellery design, students should gain hands-on experience in software for three dimension (3D) modeling, texturing, and rendering, to achieve their goals. Here are some of our favorite tools:

Maxon Cinema 4D

With a flexible, modeling, animation, and rendering toolset, Maxon Cinema 4D software is efficient for designing motion graphics, visual effects, game development, and VR. For 3D professionals, the software makes workflows more accessible.

Solid Works

For design and engineering, this browser-based design toolset enhances product development to bring the ideas to life. It aids professionals via the platform’s cloud-based design apps and artificial intelligence design tools.

Rhinoceros 3D

Used in computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), rapid prototyping, 3D printing, and reverse engineering, Rhinoceros 3D is for architecture, industrial design (automotive design, watercraft design), and product design, and multimedia and graphic design professionals.

V-ray and Corona Render Engines

With a simplified creative process, these render engines liberate users from technical and unnatural processes. This reduces the efforts by studying manuals and tweaking sampling and lets the artists focus on their vision.

Adobe

Adobe’s Creative Cloud suite covers multiple aspects of creativity. It has industry-standard tools for graphic designers, photographers, web designers, illustrators, marketing professionals, and filmmakers.

Autodesk Fusion 360

This cloud-based 3D CAD/CAM tool combines industrial and mechanical design, machining, and collaboration for product development. For a fast and easy exploration of design ideas with an integrated concept-to-production toolset, the tools simplify the creative process for designers.

Software and technology can aid creators and designers to contest, build and carve a way to achieve their dream jobs in a competitive job market. These technologies enable a better way of working by freeing up time spent on innovating and providing students and professionals with effective tools. In a truly digitized world, creativity can be boundless with technology.

The author is dean, School of Creative Practice, Pearl Academy.

