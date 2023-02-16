TPDDL awards scholarships to 370 students, empowering education for SC, ST communities

Power distribution company TPDDL has awarded scholarships to 370 students from 35 government senior secondary schools as part of its Ujjwal programme. The programme, launched in 2007, is aimed at supporting scheduled castes (SC) and scheduled tribes (ST) students who face economic obstacles in pursuing higher education.

The scholarships were awarded to promote education among students from the SC and ST communities. The recipients included girls, reflecting the programme’s commitment to empowering female students. The scholarship fund was provided by Raj Kumar, Secretary Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Ganesh Srinivasan, CEO, TPDDL, and Kiran Gupta, CEO and ED, Powerlinks Transmission Limited.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, TPDDL underscored its commitment to improving educational opportunities for underprivileged students. The Ujjwal programme has been instrumental in supporting students from economically weaker sections of society, enabling them to pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

TPDDL’s scholarship initiative is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in addressing social challenges and creating a more equitable society.

With inputs from PTI.