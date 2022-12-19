‘Postpone JEE-Mains’ trends on social media as dates clash with Class 12th board exams

Hashtag ‘postponeJEEmains’ is trending on social media as engineering students are demanding the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main to be postponed. The first session is scheduled to be held in January but it falls just a fortnight before board exams which has worried the students as it could lead to a clash with their practical exams.

A JEE-aspirant Reetu told PTI that many students dream to become engineers but due to such premature dates, they might start losing hope

What is the current JEE-Main exam schedule?

According to the current schedule, the JEE-Main exam is to be held from January 24th to 31, 2023, and the CBSE 12th exam will begin from Feb 15th, 2023. The practical exams will also be held in January. The second phase of the JEE -Main exam is scheduled to take place from April 6, 8, 10-12 , 2023.

Anubha Sahai, who is a lawyer and President of India Wide Parents Association, asked that if the CUET exams in 2023 are being held in May, then why can’t JEE exams be held around the same time, a PTI report said. She reiterated that this is a serious matter and students continue to be under a lot of pressure.

The report further quoted an engineering student saying that Bihar board practicals are from 10 January and Telangana Boards practicals will start from 20th of January. Even the Assam board practicals are to be held from the 31st of January. Why is the government not looking into the matter when all the dates are clashing with each other?