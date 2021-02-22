Post-pandemic: How to train future managers differently

Hence, B-schools need to redesign their classrooms, course material and the curriculum.

By Jitendra K Das

The Covid-19 pandemic created ripples across every sector of the economy. Even a sought-after discipline, management education, hasn’t been spared. In the post-Covid-19 era, business schools will have to reinvent their curriculum as well as teaching methods to realign themselves to the ‘new normal’.

New rules of the game will require future managers to have a certain set of skills, mastering which will not only just enrich their resumes, but also prepare them for any kind of storm. Here are some skills they will need to adapt to in the post-pandemic world:

Exposure to case studies

B-schools will have to ensure that students are taught using real-life case studies, so that they learn how to take on real-life challenges that could emerge on projects and watch for potential pitfalls. Scooping out the right case studies is learning from others’ mistakes. Practical learning such as this where industry leaders engage and interact with students to walk them through their professional journey and lessons learnt from every crisis is precious.

Incorporating blended learning

Management programmes need to proffer a well-curated mix of in-person and virtual classroom education that can enable optimum learning, convenience and flexibility. This can help students learn better and become tech-savvy, as the world is progressing towards a digitised future where these skills will lend a competitive edge while dealing with workplace issues. Hence, B-schools need to redesign their classrooms, course material and the curriculum.

Developing soft skills

B-schools need to hone the emotional quotient (EQ) of students, making them sharp and smart. They need to inculcate the challenger mindset within them so that they have the confidence to step out of their comfort zones. Managers of tomorrow need creative thinking, innovative problem-solving skills and critical thinking to remain tough in the face of adversities. Education must prepare leaders who are ethical and community conscious.

Summing it up

B-schools have the responsibility of shaping future leaders. They must be equipped with global digital, technical and emotional skills so that they can help develop the economy. Ethics play a major role in how businesses are done today, which is why ethical behaviour has to be a huge focus on management education.

The author is director, FORE School of Management, Delhi