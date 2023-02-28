Post Covid, DU’s CCAW department revives engagement with under-privileged children

Delhi University’s Centre for Child and Adolescent Wellbeing (CCAW) revived its engagement with underprivileged children and organised a talent show for them, an official statement said.

The children’s talent show was organised in collaboration with CIE Experimental Basic School, the Department of Education, the University of Delhi and children in the national capital’s Indra Basti Timarpur, the statement added.

The CCAW revived the activities of post COVID-19 pandemic along with students who are working with children for their personality development, and psychosocial development and to engage them in creative activities.

CCAW started working with children of marginalised communities based on psychosocial needs. Going forward CCAW aims to expand its activities with school children at the open community level for the optimal psychosocial development and well-being of children and adolescents, the statement added,

With inputs from ANI