Pondicherry University to implement NEP from this academic year, says VC.

Pondicherry University will implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in all its departments and affiliated colleges from this academic year, Gurmeet Singh, vice-chancellor said in a statement. “The NEP has multi-dimensional features and ‘education for empowerment’ and ‘skill development’. NEP does not impose any particular language as everyone is assured of freedom to learn languages,” he added.

The university is planning to introduce an ‘academic bank of credit’ across all its colleges starting from the present academic year (2023-2024). This initiative aims to enable students to interrupt their courses and return after a few years to resume and finish them, according to an official statement.

Furthermore, the vice-chancellor pointed out a financial constraint, expressing that the current allocation of funds to the university is inadequate. He emphasised that additional funding is necessary to implement the proposed changes successfully.

“The NEP envisages holistic development to foster cognitive and physical skills of students. The policy promotes a multi-disciplinary approach that encourages students to explore various subjects and develop robust skills. Also, it emphasises the integration of vocational education in the general stream,” he said.

With inputs from PTI.