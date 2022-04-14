Polygon and AlmaBetter join hands to impart blockchain and Web3 education

Tech upskilling platform AlmaBetter and Polygon, an Ethereum scaling blockchain company, have partnered to offer blockchain and Web3 development programs. Polygon will be the official curriculum and hiring partner of AlmaBetter.



Polygon has designed programs for students and young professionals keeping in with current industry demands and requirements. The program will be available on the AlmaBetter platform and aims to target one lakh students by March 2023.



“This association will enable quality offerings through this program catering to current industry needs. Polygon’s hiring will also make it exciting and encouraging for the students and contribute to the ecosystem,” Shivam Dutta, co-founder and CEO of Polygon, said.



The 28-week program will cover the essentials of full-stack web development with a specialisation in Web3 development. The program adheres to a pay-after-placement model and will conclude with placement for the students. It has been curated for learners without prior domain experience and is open for all. The curriculum consists of five detailed modules, including Programming Web with Basic Javascript, Frontend Development, Backend Development, System Design and Architecture, with the last module being Web 3.0 Blockchain Technology.

