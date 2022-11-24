Policy will be made to promote tribal language in schools, says J’khand TAC

Policy will be made for studies in tribal languages from 1-5th standard and to promote maximum use of tribal languages by conducting studies through Dr Ramdayal Munda Tribal Welfare Research Institute, the Tribal Advisory Committee (TAC) decided in its third meeting, as per an official statement.

Furthermore, expansion of tribal education, culture and tradition along with protection of rights were also discussed in the meeting which was held on Wednesday, November 23, 2022.

According to the statement, the committee members added that the process of appointment of teachers of tribal languages should be expedited and posts should also be created as per the requirement.

The committee decided to encourage eco-tourism while preserving the environment and tribal culture of the state. The members also discussed the tribal protest over abolishing the reservation of the seat of Ranchi mayor for tribals. The TAC members said the issue was discussed in the meeting but no decision was taken.

With inputs from PTI.

