‘Police ki Pathshala’ to provide education to children in Naxal-hit Sukma, Chhattisgarh

Members of the police force have established a “Police ki Pathshala” in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, which is affected by the Naxal insurgency. The initiative aims to provide fundamental educational resources to children living in the area of conflict, according to an official statement.

Some areas in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-stricken districts continue to struggle to access basic health and education facilities. The decades of independence have not been able to improve the situation in these areas, and the ongoing Naxal violence could be one of the reasons for this, the statement mentioned.

Numerous police officers are carrying out their social responsibility by establishing the ‘Police Ki Pathshala’ school, where they teach students during their spare time. “A new camp was established near the state highway-5 at Dabbamarka, which is a core Naxal area in the district, on February 12. With the inspiration of the camp’s TI Bhavesh Shinde and other TI Shailendra Nag, the ‘Police Ki Pathshala’ has been set up in the camp for children in the area,” Sunil Sharma, SP, Sukma, said.

Till a school with permanent infrastructure will come to this place, the force here will ensure the education of children through this temporary school for associating them with the mainstream of the society,” SP Sharma said.”It is our endeavour to educate as many children as possible so that this area can be made free from Naxalism. the SP added.

The goal of the temporary school is to provide education to children and integrate them into mainstream society. “The hope is that by educating as many children as possible, the area can be liberated from Naxalism”, Sharma added.