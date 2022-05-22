Police arrests Assam professor for emails criticising Assam govt and state chief minister

An associate professor of a college in Assam’s Hailakandi district has been arrested for allegedly sending emails to officials criticising government policies and using unparliamentary words against the state chief minister.

According to a police official, a suo moto case has been registered against the professor, leading to his arrest.

“The accused had allegedly sent out emails to the official email account of the district superintendent of police condemning government policies and also used unparliamentary terms against the chief minister and the education minister,” Ampee Daolagupu, officer in-charge, Hailakandi sadar police station.

Daolagupu claimed that he had further purportedly criticised the National Education Policy 2020 and the ongoing `Gunotsav’ in the state, an exercise by the Education department to evaluate government schools in the email,

“Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also,” he added.

When contacted, the principal of the college claimed that he had no official information regarding the arrest of the associate professor.

With inputs from PTI.

