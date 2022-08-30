Kerala to include study of laws in school curriculum to spread awareness among children

The Kerala government has announced plans to include study of certain laws, such as those related to the use of narcotic substances, environmental pollution, cyber crimes and offences against women, as part of the school curriculum, to make children aware of their rights and how to safeguard the same.

According to V Sivankutty, the state general education minister, presently Constitutional rights, principles and duties are taught in high school, but there is a need to teach children not only about their rights but also how to protect the same.

The minister further added that to turn the children into responsible and upstanding citizens of the country, it was necessary to include the study of certain laws as part of their education.

According to an official statement, the move came from the minister came in response to a submission by CPI MLA V R Sunil Kumar in the state assembly on Monday that school children should be taught about various laws, such as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and legal provisions against dowry and use of drugs.

Furthermore, he contended that these laws and the punishment provided under them for various offences should be taught to school children from high school onwards so that by the time they pass out from class 12, they are aware of what is legal and what is not, the statement added.

Concurring with the suggestion of Sunil Kumar, the minister said that the school education policy was undergoing a consolidated reform and public discussions will be held to invite views on what should be included in the school curriculum.

As part of the process, the inclusion of the study of law in the education policy would also be considered, Sivankutty said.

With inputs from PTI.

