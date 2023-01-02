PM to inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress on Dec 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 108th Indian Science Congress through video conferencing on Tuesday, as per an official statement. The inaugural ceremony will start at 9.30 am. Furthermore, the event is hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus, as per the statement.

Present in the inaugural session will be Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of Maharashtra Public Universities, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Minister and Chairman of the Advisory Committee of RTMNU Centenary Celebrations, Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, among others.

The theme of the event is “Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women’s Empowerment.” The Public Talks and exhibitions are open to the general public.

In addition, the technical sessions of the 108th Indian Science Congress have been divided into 14 sections under which parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university’s Mahatma Jotiba Phule Educational Campus.

With inputs from ANI.