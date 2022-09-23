PM YASASVI admit card 2022 released at yet.nta.ac.in, check how to download

PM YASASVI Admit Card 2022 Download: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) 2022 on its website. All those who applied for PM YASASVI Entrance Test can download their admit cards from the official website of NTA-yet.nta.ac.in using their registration number, date of birth and other details.

According to the schedule, the exam authority has scheduled the exam for PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) 2022 on September 25 from 2 to 5 pm. The link for downloading the admit cards for PM YASASVI Entrance Test will be available till the date of exam. The candidates have been advised to follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

Also Read| Indo-American Green School Network: Green Mentors’ Virendra Rawat to introduce IAGSN at UNGA

How and where to download PM YASASVI entrance test admit card 2022?

Candidates are required to visit the official website of NTA YET – yet.nta.ac.in.

Now, click on the notification link that reads ‘PM YASASVI Admit Card’ flashing on the homepage.

Enter your application number, date of birth, captcha and other details on the login page.

Then, PM YASASVI Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Download PM YASASVI Admit Card and save for future reference.

In case, the candidate may face the difficulty while downloading PM YASASVI Admit Card, they have been advised to contact the NTA helpline number 011-40759000 or write to NTA at yet@nta.ac.in. The admit card will have the details of the exam including candidate’s name, father’s name, date of birth, roll number, date of exam, venue of the exam. If candidates find any discrepancy in the data, they have been advised to contact the NTA officials.

Also Read| MHT CET 2022 counselling: Registration form released at cetcell.mahacet.org for admission to engineering courses

About PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) 2022

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, MSJ&E, Govt. of India, introduces a scheme known as PM Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) for award of scholarships.

This scholarship will be awarded to the students who are studying in Class 9 and 10th and belongs to the OBC/EBC/Nomadic and Semi Nomadic/DNT students whose parents annual income is less than Rs. 2.5 lakhs studying in identified schools. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of qualifying marks in Yasasvi Entrance Test (YET) 2022.