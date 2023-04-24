PM to lay foundation of first Digital Science Park in Kerala capital

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for India’s first Digital Science Park here, marking a milestone in Kerala’s transformation into a knowledge economy.

The Rs 1,500 crore-Park, which will come up adjacent to the Kerala University of Digital Sciences Innovation and Technology in around 14 acres of land, has been conceived as a multidisciplinary cluster-based interactive – innovation zone focused on digital technologies. The project is to be completed in two years.

Besides Modi, the event will be attended by governor Arif Mohammed Khan, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union minister for railways, communications, electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw, among others.

Out of the total project outlay, Rs 200 crore has been already allotted by government of Kerala and the remaining amount will be generated from other sources including industry partners.

The park will develop and leverage on network overlay of communications built over a triple helix involving universities, industry and government. Initially, Digital Science Park will facilitate industry and business units as well as technology startups from the domains of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, electronics, smart hardware, sustainable and smart materials.