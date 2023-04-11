PM to inaugurate new campus of only medical college for UT Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu

The NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, the only medical college in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 17. The foundation stone of the medical institute established at a cost of Rs 203 crore was laid by PM Modi in 2019.

The infrastructure will open learning opportunities for the people of the region- around 40% of whom are tribals. Starting its operations from a leased building, the institute is now ready to shift to its own campus — spread across 35 acres in Silvassa. “Pursuing higher education, especially medical education, has been a far-fetched dream for students of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu,” Arun T, the Union Territory’s health secretary, said.

“Earlier, before the establishment of the medical college, only 10-12 students from the Union Territory could get the opportunity to avail of seats in medical colleges all over India from the central pool quota allotted to the Union Territory each year,” he added.

The medical college features state-of-the-art amenities such as a multi-storey library, academic block with four lecture halls and an auditorium, club house, residential accommodation for faculty and hostel for students, and provision for outdoor and indoor games.

Dr Ramchandra Goyal, the dean of NAMO Medical Education and Research Institute, said the medical college started in the 2019-20 academic year with a capacity for 150 MBBS students. The number has been gradually increased to 177 with 27 seats for students from the Economically Weaker Sections. At present, there are 682 students enrolled in the college. “The target is to increase the number of seats to 200,” Goyal said.

With inputs from ANI