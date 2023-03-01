PM-SHRI scheme to uplift education standard in 252 Zilla Parishad schools in Latur, Maharashtra

The Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) scheme aims to enhance the standard of education in at least 252 Zilla Parishad schools located in Latur, Maharashtra, according to an official.

The authorities had collected information about 349 schools and of these, 252 had been selected by the district nodal committee, the official said. Under the scheme, Rs 1.88 crore will be provided to each selected school for five years and the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) will be implemented in these schools, the official added.



In September 2022, the PM-SHRI scheme was initiated by the Centre with the objective of implementing the provisions of the NEP, offering excellent infrastructure facilities, ample resources, fostering a pleasant and stimulating educational atmosphere, and providing students with high-quality global education, the official mentioned.

Under the terms of the agreement, the initiative will be funded by the Centre and the state government, with a 60% and 40% share, respectively. To oversee the implementation of the scheme, committees will be established at the district and municipal corporation levels, headed by the Zilla Parishad CEO and municipal commissioner, as per the official.