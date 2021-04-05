PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on Wednesday

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April,” the prime minister tweeted.
In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi’s annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first edition of the prime minister’s interaction programme with school and college students ”Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.