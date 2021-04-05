PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on Wednesday

In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” will be held on April 7 in a new format.

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April,” the prime minister tweeted.

In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi’s annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interaction programme with school and college students ”Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.