  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on Wednesday

By: |
April 5, 2021 10:26 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students ''Pariksha Pe Charcha'' will be held on April 7 in a new format.

modi, narendra modiIn February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi's annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that his annual interaction with students ”Pariksha Pe Charcha” will be held on April 7 in a new format.

“A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April,” the prime minister tweeted.

Related News

In February, it was announced that Prime Minister Modi’s annual interaction with students will be held online this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first edition of the prime minister’s interaction programme with school and college students ”Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0” was held at the Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Narendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. EDUCATION
  3. PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ to be held on Wednesday
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Business Schools: MBA admissions no longer CAT-centric
2Indian higher education edtech space is going to get bigger
3Teaching the teacher: Telementoring can play a major role in empowering educators in remote areas