PM Narendra Modi wants one medical college, tech institute in each state to teach in mother tongue

February 7, 2021 4:25 PM

In India, teaching and learning have largely been in a foreign language but that could change with the advent of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday pitched for setting up at least one medical college and a technical institution in each state that will impart education in the native language.

He was addressing a gathering after launching ‘Assam Mala’ scheme to upgrade state highways and laying the foundation for two medical colleges.

“There is no dearth of talent in the villages and far-flung areas. I have a daring dream of each state having at least one medical college and a technical institution imparting education in the local language,” he said, promising setting up such institutions in Assam after the assembly elections.

He said this will improve medical services in remote areas as more and more doctors will be able to reach out to people in their mother tongue and understand their problems. The two medical college and hospitals will come up in Biswanath and Charaideo districts.

“Taking inspiration from the National Education Policy, it will now be tried to teach all technical courses including medical, engineering in mother tongue,” Modi had tweeted after the unveiling of the NEP.

Narendra Modi
