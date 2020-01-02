PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 rescheduled — here’s the new date

For this year’s edition, the government also launched a short essay competition for the students of class 9 and 10.

Pariksha pe Charcha 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s annual programme “Pariksha pe Charcha” where he interacts with a cross-section of students from Class IX to XII and teachers and talks about beating exam stress, has been postponed. The Pariksha pe Charcha 3.0 was scheduled to be held on January 16, however, it has now been shifted to January 20 due to Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Lohri and Onam festivals.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020 will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi like the previous two editions which were held in February 2018 and January 2019.

“PM Narendra Modi’s interaction programme ParikshaPeCharcha 2020…has been rescheduled to 20th January, 2020 at 11 a.m, on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country. The programme was earlier scheduled for 16th January, 2020. A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” the HRD ministry said in a statement.

For this year’s edition, the government also launched a short essay competition for the students of class 9 and 10. Those selected through the competition will be invited to attend the PM’s programme live, the best responses will also be featured in the programme. Students can also submit their queries to PM Modi through the website of Government of India. The last date of submission of entries was on December 23, 2019. The themes given for this year’s PPC were ‘Gratitude is Great’, ‘Your future depends on your aspirations’, ‘Examining Exams’, ‘Our duties, you take’ and ‘Balance is Beneficial’.

The competition was announced by the PM on December 5 through his official Twitter handle. “Exams are approaching and so is Pariksha Pe Charcha! Let us keep working together to ensure stress-free examinations. Here is a unique contest for students of Classes 9 to 12. The winners will get to attend PPC 2020 early next year!” PM Modi had tweeted.