PM Modi’s 34 mantras in ‘Exam Warriors’ will help students to beat exam stress, says Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has released Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book “Exam Warriors” in Hindi, Urdu and English languages.

He said the prime minister’s “34 mantras” for students, teachers and parents will help them to beat the exam stress.

In this book “Exam Warriors”, the prime minister has outlined a refreshing approach to exams urging everyone to celebrate the exam like a festival with enthusiasm, Sinha said.

Interacting virtually with students and teachers from across the J-K, the Lt Governor said, “The 34 mantras given by the prime minister in this book are not just to be read and memorised, but we all should try to imbibe them in our lives so that the exam becomes an occasion of celebration and not of stress”.

“PM’s 34 mantras for students, teachers and parents will beat the exam stress and help the exam warriors appearing for board exams to deal with anxiety and stress,” he added.

The current generation is fortunate to have the National Education Policy 2020. It is the responsibility of us all to implement it in letter and spirit, the Lt Governor said.

He said the school education in J-K is going in the right direction with many breakthrough initiatives of the department like reducing the dropout ratio and increasing the enrollment rate.