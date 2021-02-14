PM Modi virtually inaugurates ‘discovery campus’ of IIT-Madras

PM Modi has inaugurated multiple projects in Indian today.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Madras) has got its own discovery campus and the campus was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. IIT-Madras’s new discovery campus at Thaiyur is set to accommodate the growing research infrastructure requirements of faculty as well as students. The institute in a release said that this satellite campus of IIT Madras will be having standalone research centres along with large dedicated facilities. It will also provide infrastructure support like hostels for the research fellows and scholars, common instrumentation laboratories, as well as conference facilities among some other amenities.

The campus was inaugurated in presence of PM Modi along with other dignitaries including Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Governor Banwarilal Purohit. IIT-Madras said that there will be two operational research centres soon. National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways and Coasts will be established that will be funded by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The centre will also have its first large ‘Shallow Water Basin’ facility that can be used for coastal and estuarine research and its industrial applications.

The other research centre will be Solid Propellant Combustion Modelling Facility that will be funded by the DRDO. This will also be established soon and both centres in the campus are expected to be functional by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has inaugurated multiple projects in Indian today. In Tamil Nadu, Modi cut the ribbons for urban infra projects that will help facilitate ease of living for people of the state. He also inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu, a section that connects the Chennai Port and Ennore Port and passes through major yards, providing operational flexibility for the movement of trains.