PM Modi to interact with students ahead of board exams in fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha; details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with students ahead of board exams in the fifth edition of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, PMO India announced on Sunday. The Prime Minister’s office took to the microblogging site Twitter and wrote, “Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year.”

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year…

Students, teachers as well as parents can register for the interaction from December 28 onwards. The date and time of the event has not been out yet. In Pariksha Pe Charcha,Prime Minister Narendra Modi every year interacts with the students from across the nation to address their issues , queries related to exam stress and all. Besides class 9 and 12 students, parents can also participate in the event and register for the same.

Students and parents will have to take part in some online competition to be a part of ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ and winners will get an opportunity to interact directly with Prime Minister Modi. The winners will get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph and will also be handed over a participation certificate.

Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7 last year. Last year in Pariksha Pe Charcha, PM Modi had said that the children must not be pressurised for the exams either by parents or teachers. He also added that if we decrease pressure on children/students, theur fear will b also be reduced. “Parents should understand their child’s caliber and focus on their strengths. Parents must create a healthy environment for students,” said PM Modi.

Last year a student questioned PM Modi on how to deal with subjects she doesn’t like. PM Modi replied saying, “it is okay to not like a subject or be weak in some subject. However, do not consider them a failure point. Successful people are those who focus on their strengths. One must focus on tough subjects and treat them as a challenge.”