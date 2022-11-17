PM Modi to inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ in Varanasi on Nov 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ at around 2 pm on November 19. The PM will also visit Arunachal Pradesh on the same day for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport in Itanagar.

Guided by the vision of the Prime Minister, promotion of the idea of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ has been one of the major focus areas of the government. In yet another initiative reflecting this vision, ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’, a month-long programme, is being organised in Kashi (Varanasi) and will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The objective of the programme is to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Kashi – two of the country’s most important and ancient seats of learning. The programme aims to provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life including scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists, among others from the two regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and learn from each others’ experience. More than 2500 delegates from Tamil Nadu will be visiting Kashi. They will participate in seminars and site visits to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. A month-long exhibition of handlooms, handicrafts, ODOP products, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history, tourist places, of the two regions will also be put up in Kashi.

The endeavour is in sync with NEP 2020’s emphasis on integrating the wealth of Indian Knowledge Systems with modern systems of knowledge. IIT Madras and BHU are the two implementing agencies for the programme.

