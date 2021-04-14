  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Modi to hold meeting on issue of CBSE board exams

April 14, 2021 12:07 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with the Union education minister and key officials on Wednesday to discuss the issue of CBSE board exams, government sources said.

Class 10 and 12 exams are set to begin from May 4 amid demand by some leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, that they be cancelled amid an alarming rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country.

A call on the examination may be taken in the meeting to be chaired by the prime minister, the sources said

