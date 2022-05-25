PM Modi to attend graduation programme of ISB in Hyderabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on May 26 for their 20th-anniversary celebrations and graduation programme where he will address students, and award medals to scholars of excellence, plant samples, unveil a commemorative plaque and release ISB MyStam and Special Cover.

“We are honoured…Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26, 2022, and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses,” Dean Madan Pillutla told reporters in Hyderabad on Monday.

On the occasion of the ISB’s first joint graduation ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the students of both the schools in Hyderabad and Mohali. Both the schools will also be hosting the event.

ISB’s Executive Education has been ranked 1 in India and 38 globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released Monday. ISB has trained over 49,000 executives.

Dean Pillutala is further hopeful that the PM’s visit will strengthen their resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education.

Through a partnership agreement with the CBC, the ISB has been able to provide training to over 200 participants from various government departments. The school also has a variety of teaching and learning materials that are designed to help teachers and students improve their skills, informed Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean – of Executive Education and Digital Initiatives.