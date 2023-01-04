PM Modi to address students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ on THIS date; Here’s what you can expect

The Prime Minister will interact with school children on January 27 at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium as part of his annual campaign to help students manage their examinations, the Ministry of Education announced on Tuesday.

The event, which was first held in 2018, will be the sixth iteration of the event. In 2021, the event was conducted online due to the pandemic.

While the event is carried out live on television and various social media platforms, it also allows teachers and students to interact with the Prime Minister. The selected participants are chosen through an online writing contest.

“About 38.80 lakh participants (students- 31.24 lakhs, teachers – 5.60 lakh, parents – 1.95 lakhs) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakhs for PPC-2022. Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023,” the ministry said in a statement.

This year’s event will focus on various themes such as learning about your freedom fighters, India’s culture, and the Prime Minister’s startup dream.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Themes

Know your freedom fighters

My Book My Inspiration

My startup dream

Our culture is our pride

My life, my health

STEM education/ education without boundaries

Save Environment for future generations

Toys and Games for Learning in Schools

Candidates participating also need to go to mygov.in, log in using the credentials, enter the required details and download the certificate.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will be held on January 27 and to be conducted in offline mode. The Pariksha Pe Charcha is conducted every year by PM Modi to interact with the ‘Exam Warriors’, teachers and parents. One that started in 2018, this special session is conducted once every year.