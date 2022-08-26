India will soon launch 6-G and invest in gaming and entertainment solutions, says PM Modi

As India is currently in a phase called ‘Amrit Kaal’ over the next 25 years, thanks to the youth of this country, it will reach global height, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said on Thursday, as he addressed the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2022 via video conference. According to him, Smart India Hackathon has become the best example of public participation in the country. “The innovative mindset of our youth, in the next 25 years, will take India to new heights. In the last seven to eight years, the country has progressed rapidly. We have witnessed revolutions across different sectors including infrastructure, health, digital, technology, and talent. It is creating more opportunities for our youth and their career,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi further mentioned that the Indian government is continuously working to create a strong foundation for innovation in the country and provide full support to the young talent. He said under various schemes the government has collaborated with stakeholders to create new opportunities for the youth. Furthermore, he added that India will soon launch 6-G and invest in gaming and entertainment solutions.

The PM further interacted with students from different institutes and schools who presented their innovation- aimed at solving real life issues or problem statements given to them by different departments of the government. The PM said that these solutions will enhance the culture of innovation in our country. He encouraged students to come up with new ideas. “India of the 21st century is moving ahead with full confidence in its youth,” he added.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the pressing problems of society, organizations, and government. It aims to inculcate the culture of product innovation, problem-solving and out-of-the-box thinking among students.

The initiative was started in the year 2017 and this was the 5th edition of the programme. This year more than 15,000 students and mentors participated in the grand finale. Students from over 2,900 schools and 2,200 higher education institutions tackled 476 problem statements from across 53 Union Ministries in the finale. Further, this year, Smart India Hackathon – Junior has also been introduced as a pilot for school students to build a culture of innovation and develop problem-solving attitude at the school level.

