PM Modi launches PM CARES for Children Scheme: Rs 4,000 monthly for basic needs, education loan, free treatment benefits

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the Modi government completing eight years informed that 4,439 children who lost both parents or primary caregivers between March 11, 2020 and February 28, 2022 have been approved for the PM Cares scheme.

The scheme provides a monthly stipend of 3,000 from 18 years to 23 years and a lump sum of 10 lakh to children when they turn 23 years old. Free education and uniforms are also provided to children in government schools. Private schools are also allowed to provide fee reimbursement under the Right to Education Act 2005.

For older students, free education can be provided at residential schools such as the Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya and the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose School. Students studying between Classes 1 and 12 can avail of a scholarship of up to 20,000 per month under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Prime Minister Modi has also promised to provide financial support and treatment worth up to Rs 5 lakh through Ayushman Health Card.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the Covid-19 pandemic. This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic,” said PM Modi. The PM CARES for Children Scheme, Modi said is an attempt to help such children.

Moreover, in case a child who is a beneficiary under this scheme needs an education loan for higher education or for persuing aa professional courses, then PM-CARES will help in that too, the PM asserted.

PM Modi maintained that although no effort or support can replace the affection of parents, in their absence, ‘Maa Bharti’ is with such children who lost them to Covid. “India is fulfilling this through PM Cares. This isn’t just a mere effort of one individual, institution, or government. In PM Cares, people have added their hard-earned money.” he said.

To further benefit from the scheme, the eligible children can get health insurance coverage of up to 5 lakh at government and private hospitals.