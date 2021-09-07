PM Modi launches plethora of initiatives on Shikshak Parv, announces sign language to be part of curriculum

Modi also invited the private sector to be a part of the changes that the government was trying to bring in education. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched five key education initiatives during the inaugural Shikshak Parv conclave via videoconferencing.

The Union Ministry of Education is celebrating Shikshak Parv between September 5 and 17 in recognition of the teachers’ contributions and to take implementation of the New Education Policy 2020 a step forward.

During his address, Modi played up the National Digital Educational Architecture or N-DEAR, which he said would play a huge part in bringing equality in education. He likened N-DEAR to the UPI interface in the bank sector, adding N-DEAR would act like a super connect between academic activities just like the payments interface had revolutionised the banking sector.

The education sector has been among the hardest hit by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Schools and colleges had been shut from March 2020, briefly reopening earlier this year before the second Covid-19 wave forced them shut once again. As classes moved online, many students in areas with low Internet connectivity or those without smartphones were left behind.

The Prime Minister launched the 10,000-word Indian Sign Language dictionary, adding that sign language would be part of the curriculum for the first time. He also inaugurated audiobooks for the visually impaired. The Prime Minister said education should be inclusive and equitable, adding that audiobooks were now part of the education system.

Among the other initiatives the PM launched was the NISTHA teachers’ training programme for NIPUN Bharat. The School Quality Assessment and Accreditation Framework, Modi said, would make education competitive and the students future ready.

The Prime Minister also launched the Vidyanjali Portal to facilitate education volunteers, donors, as well as CSR contributors for school development and said the platform would meld India’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ resolve with ‘Sabka Prayas’.

Modi said he had also asked all Indian Olympians and Paralympians to each visit 75 schools on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. He urged the school authorities to get in touch with them, adding that they might encourage the students to pursue sports.