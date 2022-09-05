PM Modi interacts with National Awards to Teachers 2022 winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has interacted with the winners of National Awards to Teachers, 2022 at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg on September, 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM on the occasion of Teacher’s day.

According to the official statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the purpose of National Awards to Teachers is to celebrate and honour the unique contribution of some of the finest teachers in the country who through their commitment and hard work have not only improved the quality of school education but also enriched the lives of their students.

The statement added, that the National Awards to Teachers accords public recognition to meritorious teachers working in elementary and secondary schools. For the award this year, 45 teachers from across the country have been selected through a rigorous and transparent online three stage process.

Meanwhile, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also announced that it will organise a five day online national level panel discussion from September 5 to September 9 in lieu of Shiksha Parv (Teacher’s Day) to commemorate the birth anniversary of former president of India, S RadhaKrishnan.

The session will be chaired by eminent persons with distinguished panelists from academia fraternity. On the occasion, UGC will also launch research grant/ fellowship shcemes and e- samadhan portal. The programme will be live webcast on UGC’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube handles.

Furthermore, UGC has also issued guidelines for the transformation of higher educational institutions (HEIs) into multidisciplinary institutions. All universities and colleges are advised to take necessary initiatives as per the guidelines to evolve into multidisciplinary institutions

Teacher’s Day will be celebrated across India on September 5 to honor the selfless work done by teachers and pay respect to them. September 5 is the birthday of former president of India, S Radhakrishnan who urged his birthday be celebrated as Teacher’s Day to pay respect to the teachers.