PM Modi inaugurates UP Global Investors Summit, says UP playing leadership role in driving India’s growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that Uttar Pradesh is leading the country’s economic development, adding, “progress has been seen in every field in the state in the last five to six years, from connectivity to electricity.”

As per the official statement, India is on the path of speed and scale, fulfilling the basic needs of a very large section. India does not reform ‘out of compulsion’ but ‘out of conviction’, he said, pointing out that this is the reason why India has abolished more than 40,000 compliances and has abolished dozens of old laws.

“Uttar Pradesh is creating a new identity for itself, leading the way in driving India’s growth,” Prime Minister Modi said after inaugurating UP Global Investors Summit-2023.

“The state boasts of modern infrastructure and very soon it will be known as the first state to have five international airports in the country, the PM pointed out, adding that it is getting connected to the sea and to the ports of Gujarat and Maharashtra through a dedicated freight corridor.

Inviting investors to invest in Uttar Pradesh, the PM said that the Uttar Pradesh government and the bureaucracy have embarked on the path of progress with determination. “To make your investors and entrepreneurs dreams come true, it is standing with you at every step.”

The role of UP in the startup revaluation of the country is continuously increasing with the UP government having set a target of setting up 100 incubators and 33 state-of-the-art centres in the coming years, according to a statement.