PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat: Teachers will play crucial role in bringing benefits of New Education Policy to students

Published: August 30, 2020 2:37 PM

PM Modi said that he was confident that the newly introduced National Education Policy will usher in massive reforms India is going through and teachers would play a vital part in bringing the benefit of the new policy to the students.

A week ahead of the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan which is celebrated as Teacher’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the teaching community will play a crucial role in providing the benefits of the newly-introduced National Education Policy (NEP) to the students. The comments from the Prime Minister came during his Mann Ki Baat address today, ANI reported. PM Modi said that he was confident that the newly introduced National Education Policy will usher in massive reforms India is going through and teachers would play a vital part in bringing the benefit of the new policy to the students.

Stressing on the role of guides and teachers in the life of every individual PM Modi said that when one looks at one’s successful journey, the role of some teachers is always remembered. Highlighting the spurt of innovative solutions that have been devised by teachers and students during the Coronavirus pandemic, PM Modi said that something is new and innovative is happening in the country every day and innovation solutions are being brought by teachers and students together. Crediting the teaching community for turning the Covid-19 challenge into an opportunity, PM Modi said that the teachers not only accepted the challenge thrown by the Covid-19 crisis but also rapidly changed it into an opportunity.

He further said that teachers incorporated new methods of teaching using the medium of technology in order to help the students during the crisis. He also said that the teachers themselves changed themselves naturally according to the needs and requirements of the time. The Modi government recently introduced the draft New Education Policy, which aims at an overhaul of the education system in the country. Apart from laying a thrust on the mother tongue for primary education, the NEP also proposes to make undergraduate programmes a four-year affair. The proposal is also aiming at repealing the M.Phil programme apart from limiting the role of education regulatory bodies such as the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

