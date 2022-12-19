PM Modi inaugurates IIM Shillong’s new campus

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong’s new campus has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 19, 2022, as per an official statement. Furthemore, IIM Shillong’s Knowledge Centre in the new campus will be fully-automated libraries in India, with more than 40 databases accessible to students, scholars and faculty members as e-resources.

According to the statement, it aims to provide access to students, faculty, and local policymakers and bureaucrats to more than 17,000 e-journals. The campus will also provide high-speed internet access via optical-fibres, and will have sports and recreation centres, such as football and cricket grounds, and basketball courts.

“Professional institutions like IIM Shillong will be beneficial for the North East region. The presence of such institutions will make way for ways and means of livelihood,” the PM said.

“IIM Shillong is a think-tank that serves the entire north-eastern region in addition to being a business school. This New campus will enable us to enrol more students, do more research, and work harder and more efficiently to achieve the prosperity of India’s North-Eastern states,” DP Goyal, director, IIM Shillong, said.